‘A shocking year…’ – Sheffield Wednesday keeper bemoans relegation campaign as he finds form elsewhere

Dawson picked up an injury that meant he was out of action for the bulk of the 2020/21 campaign that ultimately saw the Owls relegated into League One, but even though he wasn’t playing too much he was aware of mistakes ‘on and off the pitch’.

Speaking to The Athletic, Dawson said, “It was a shocking year, a tough year for us as a group of players. It was a bad season. There were mistakes, bad decisions, things on and off the pitch and that is life. There were players coming in for intense scrutiny from all angles, but you’re playing for Sheffield Wednesday and it’s a massive club that doesn’t really expect to be at the bottom of the Championship and definitely not in League One.

“It’s a bit gutting that I have never played for Sheffield Wednesday when they have been on the up – because it’s the best feeling in the world to play for a club like that when it’s doing well.”

Now down south, ‘Cammy’ is flourishing in League Two with six clean sheets to his name already, but there does seem to be a desire for him to return to Hillsborough to try and make a name at his boyhood club.

He added, “I’m not a person who just wants to sit there and take the easy road at Sheffield Wednesday. It’s not how I’ve been brought up or who I am as a person — I want to go and prove myself over and over again. I’ve had good and bad times and my career to date shows that. There have been a lot of times where goalkeepers have been brought in over me and I keep managing to find my way back, so that’s a big thing for me.”

Dawson has another year on his Wednesday contract, and will be hoping that a good season in Exeter could stand him in good stead to get his Owls career back on track if the opportunity arises next season.