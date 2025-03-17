Sheffield United manager, Chris Wilder, spoke of his respect for Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, after Sheffield United’s win at the weekend.

The Owls were beaten 1-0 by the Blades on Sunday after Rhian Brewster’s single goal saw Wilder’s side complete a Sheffield double over Danny Röhl’s side, with the hosts having to continue their wait for a home victory following a difficult start to 2025 at Hillsborough.

Plenty has been said between the two sides, with the United boss being filmed revelling in victory, and footage previously coming to light of the Owls skipper showcasing his love for his club after a decade at S6. Things have been said and done in the spirit of rivalry, but Wilder had plenty of positive things to say about the Wednesday skipper when discussing the game, admitting that he’s ‘all over’ the work that he’s done on and off the pitch since joining under Carlos Carvalhal.

Speaking after the match he said, “Barry Bannan’s a good player, and he loves his club - and doesn’t like us. I get that. I love my club, and it’s vice versa. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that at all. He’s a fabulous player, he puts everything on the line and he’s the heartbeat of Sheffield Wednesday.

“For him to be playing 400 games, and playing at 35 - that’s top, that. I see what he does, what he does off the pitch, and I’m all over that. There’s a respect there.”

Wednesday are now left to lick their wounds for the next couple of weeks before facing Cardiff City on March 29th after the international break, and Röhl will be hoping to get things back on track in their quest to sneak into the Championship play-offs.