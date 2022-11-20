Speaking on ITV’s EFL Highlights show, ex-Sheffield Wednesday striker Clinton Morrison has said he didn’t think their performance was good yesterday. The Owls won 1-0 at home to Shrewsbury Town.

Darren Moore’s side were able to grind out the win in the end and keep their momentum going. Defender Mark McGuinness scored the only goal of the game just before half-time after meeting a Barry Bannan corner.

Pundit Morrison, who played 72 times during his time as a player at Hillsborough, doesn’t think the game will live long in the memory of the supporters but getting the three points was the most important thing.

He said: “I don’t think the performance was good. I’ve seen Sheffield Wednesday many times this season. I think the players would say it is not about the performance though, it is about getting the three points.

“These games last season Sheffield Wednesday might have only drawn or lost it. It’s a great ball in by Barry Bannan, McGuinness with a superb header into the far corner.

He added: “He (Darren Moore) probably won’t be happy with the performance but he’ll be happy with the result and that is the main thing. Sheffield Wednesday are my strongest contenders to get promoted this season.”

Sheffield Wednesday are only a point off the top two now as their impressive run of form continues. They are unbeaten in their last seven league games and are back in action next weekend in the FA Cup at home to League Two side Mansfield Town.

McGuinness, who joined over the summer from Championship outfit Cardiff City on loan, will be pleased to have scored his first goal of the campaign. He has made 16 appearances in all competitions since his temporary switch from the Bluebirds.