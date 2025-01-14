'I can't wait...' - Sheffield Wednesday midfielder reacts to move
It was confirmed on Monday that the 20-year-old central midfielder, who has come up through the ranks at Middlewood Road, had joined the Rebel Army on loan, and will remain there until the end of June as he looks to make a mark in senior football for the first time.
His new manager, Tim Clancy, spoke about how delighted he was to get the deal over the line, and that excitement is shared by the player himself, who says that he’s looking forward to getting out there in the club’s colours for the first time - which he should get chance to do plenty of during their list of preseason friendlies.
“I’m really happy to be here,” Shipston told the club’s website after signing. “I can’t wait to get going. We’ve got some friendlies coming up, and I just can’t wait to get playing now!
“It took a long while, but we managed to get it done. I know a bit about the league, it’s a very good standard and I know Cork City has a huge and passionate fanbase, so I can’t wait to get on the pitch.”
Shipston has five first team appearances to his name at Wednesday over the years, playing three times in League One, once in the FA Cup and once in the Carabao Cup - four times under Darren Moore and once since Danny Röhl came on board - he’ll now be hoping to take those experiences and build on them in the League of Ireland Premier Division.
