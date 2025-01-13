Sheffield Wednesday midfielder completes exit - manager speaks of 'delight'
Wednesday are in the process of weighing up the next steps for a number of their youngsters, with the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri and Mackenzie Maltby just a couple of those that have enjoyed successful loan spells away from S6 in 2024/25.
Shipston will now be hoping to follow in their footsteps when he spends the second half of the English campaign with the Rebel Army - joining them until the end of June.
The club said on their official website today, “Cork City FC are delighted to announce the signing of Rio Shipston, on loan from Sheffield Wednesday until the end of June,” while the Owls added that the midfielder ‘will link up with the League of Ireland Premier Division outfit today’ and wished him well on the move.
Shipston’s new manager, Tim Clancy, spoke of his joy at getting the deal done, saying, “This is one that we’ve been working on for a long time. We’ve been in discussions with both Rio and Sheffield Wednesday for a while now, and we are delighted to have him here and in training. He’s met the group and trained well this morning. He’s a very exciting young midfielder and I know the City fans will like him.”
Cork’s league season is set to get underway in mid-February when they take on Galway United, and Shipston will be keen to hit the ground running if given the chance.
