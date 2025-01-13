Sheffield Wednesday midfielder completes exit - manager speaks of 'delight'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Rio Shipston, has completed a loan move to Irish club, Cork City.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday are in the process of weighing up the next steps for a number of their youngsters, with the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri and Mackenzie Maltby just a couple of those that have enjoyed successful loan spells away from S6 in 2024/25.

Shipston will now be hoping to follow in their footsteps when he spends the second half of the English campaign with the Rebel Army - joining them until the end of June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club said on their official website today, “Cork City FC are delighted to announce the signing of Rio Shipston, on loan from Sheffield Wednesday until the end of June,” while the Owls added that the midfielder ‘will link up with the League of Ireland Premier Division outfit today’ and wished him well on the move.

Shipston’s new manager, Tim Clancy, spoke of his joy at getting the deal done, saying, “This is one that we’ve been working on for a long time. We’ve been in discussions with both Rio and Sheffield Wednesday for a while now, and we are delighted to have him here and in training. He’s met the group and trained well this morning. He’s a very exciting young midfielder and I know the City fans will like him.”

Cork’s league season is set to get underway in mid-February when they take on Galway United, and Shipston will be keen to hit the ground running if given the chance.