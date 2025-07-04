A second Championship club has been hit with EFL sanctions after a failure to fulfil their financial obligations.

At a time that should see clubs adding to their squad in an attempt to push on in the next campaign, Sheffield Wednesday are a club in crisis and are operating under the restrictions of a three-window transfer ban, along with three registration embargoes for failures to pay players, HMRC and other clubs for transfer dealings.

Now, another second tier side has been pulled into sanction, with Hull City officially acknowledging their punishments after reports in the local media earlier this week. Reports on Humberside suggest an unpaid loan fee of £1m owed to Aston Villa for Louie Barry is the cause of the trouble. The Tigers were contacted by the EFL on Monday afternoon and were told a temporary embargo had been put in place while the club explained a failure of non payment regarding the loan of Barry.

It’s said the Tigers are confident that an appeal. A Hull City statement released on Friday read: “We can confirm that we have received notification from the EFL that we are subject to a transfer embargo & a three-window fee restriction with immediate effect. We will appeal the three-window fee restriction & are confident of resolving the matter as soon as possible.”

