How Sheffield Wednesday, QPR, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham fare in predicted Championship tables post festive fixtures

Sheffield Wednesday need a return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats either side of Christmas.

By Toby Bryant
Published 28th Dec 2023, 17:57 GMT

There were no Christmas gifts for Sheffield Wednesday over the festive fixtures with two losses recorded against Cardiff City and Coventry, temporarily halting the side's progress under Danny Rohl.

The Owls are now nine points off 21st-placed Huddersfield Town in the Championship but are far from down and out as the league matches continue to come thick and fast. Sheffield Wednesday had won three of their last four prior to last weekend and will seek a return to that form when they travel to Preston North End on Friday night, before welcoming Hull City to Hillsborough on New Year's Day.

After a busy Christmas period, The Star looks at how the stat experts at Opta now predict the Championship table will finish.

