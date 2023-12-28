There were no Christmas gifts for Sheffield Wednesday over the festive fixtures with two losses recorded against Cardiff Cit y and Coventry, temporarily halting the side's progress under Danny Rohl.

The Owls are now nine points off 21st-placed Huddersfield Town in the Championship but are far from down and out as the league matches continue to come thick and fast. Sheffield Wednesday had won three of their last four prior to last weekend and will seek a return to that form when they travel to Preston North End on Friday night, before welcoming Hull City to Hillsborough on New Year's Day.