Sheffield Wednesday's survival hopes compared to QPR, Stoke and more

How has Saturday's agonising defeat against Cardiff City impacted on Sheffield Wednesday's hopes of retaining their Championship status?

There was late heartbreak for Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday as they suffered a desperately disappointing defeat at the hands of Cardiff City.

After a recent improvement in results and performances, the Owls looked to be on track to continuing their upwards momentum when Anthony Musaba put them ahead with the half-hour mark approached at Hillsborough.

However, things turned in favour of the visitors with quarter of an hour remaining as Karlan Grant got the visitors back on level-terms and the points went back to Wales after a late own-goal from Akin Famewo condemned Wednesday to their sixth defeat in 12 home games.

The result also ensured Danny Rohl's men head into their Boxing Day visit to Coventry City sat six points from safety in the Championship - but what has the loss done for the Owls hopes of maintaining their second tier status?