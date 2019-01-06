How Sheffield Wednesday have tightened up defensively

Loan defender Michael Hector believes continuity in selection has played a big factor in Sheffield Wednesday's defensive improvement.

When former boss Jos Luhukay was at the helm, the Owls had the worst defence in the Championship, conceding on average almost two goals every match.

Michael Hector was pleased to help Sheffield Wednesday keep a clean sheet

But Wednesday have shored up their leaky rearguard, keeping three clean sheets in their last five matches.

Chelsea loanee Hector claims the Owls have benefited from playing the same back four throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

"It’s been tough the amount of games we have played, but it’s good to have that consistency with the back line," he said. "It will help us in the long run, knowing each other’s strengths and weaknesses, because before we were chopping and changing quite a bit.

"It’s helpful as a back four - back five if you include the goalkeeper - what each other is going to do."

Match analysis: Jaded Sheffield Wednesday face unwanted FA Cup replay

Saturday's dour goalless draw with Luton Town in the FA Cup extended Wednesday's unbeaten run to five matches since Luhukay's departure.

Hector said: "It’s not nice for someone to lose their job; he (Luhukay) brought me to the club.

"Bully [Lee Bullen] came in and just kept things simple, kept our shape compact, and made sure we are tight at the back. We know we have players who can create opportunities and score goals.

"We had been shipping a lot of goals, but Bully has helped with our shape, and you can see from our performances we are a lot more compact."

The Owls' third round replay with Luton will take place at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday, January 15.

Hector said: "Luton have been flying in League One. They are a honest team and they were really up for it.

"We know Luton are a good side, I know a few of their players. They are a very attacking side.

"We knew it was going to be tough, they brought a good following.

"We just had to stick in there and grab our chance. Obviously, it wasn’t to be, but we are still in the hat, that’s the positive.

"We got the clean sheet, wanted the win, but it wasn’t to be, and we have to take care of the job away from home."