The division is heading towards record territory when it comes to the number of points needed to finish in the playoff places, with no challenging side showing signs of easing up any time soon.

Of the teams currently occupying those coveted places, MK Dons are on a manic run of 11 matches unbeaten, Oxford have five wins in six, Plymouth have won four in a row and Sunderland haven’t lost in five.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

“The league is what we thought at the start of the season,” said Darren Moore on the scrap ahead of Wednesday.

“On paper, there are some big teams in there and that brings a level of players that is greater.

“Because of the level of clubs, every game carries an expectation. Some of the clubs have been in there for some time.

“What we’ve got to do is maintain what we’e been doing. It’s so important we keep our form going, I don’t really tend to look to others too much.

Asked whether he felt any frustration at winning games only to see his side haven’t leapt up the table, Moore said: “Yes but by winning a game, when you come in on a Monday morning, the level of training goes up and up and up. That’s what we’ve seen with the performances.

“After Saturday we’ve got another free week to work, which is what I like doing with the team.

“Even though we get the result and we might not be moving much in the league table, confidence, mentality, mindset, culture; all those things are being felt at the club.

“Those things haven’t been felt or witnessed at the club for some time. I feel an energy with the support, that buy-in and connection with the team. That makes me feel happy and proud and it’s what we’ve always wanted.

“I felt when we arrived that that connection was wanting and it’s something we’ve worked hard to bridge that gap.