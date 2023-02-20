Darren Moore watched over Sheffield Wednesday’s narrow under-21 mini-derby defeat at Sheffield United and will have kept a close eye on the performances of two senior men.

Both Tyreeq Bakinson and Jaden Brown got 90 minutes under the belt in the 1-0 defeat, a game that was turned after the half hour when Adam Alimi-Adetoro was red carded for two bookable offences having brought a Antwoine Hackford down clumsily.

With the likes of John Fleck and Ciaran Clark in the opposition line-up, Wednesday u21s boss Neil Thompson spoke glowingly on the impact Bakinson and Brown had on the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyreeq Bakinson got 90 minutes under his belt for Sheffield Wednesday u21s at Bramall Lane.

“Their attitude was bang-on,” Thompson said. “They were great with the young kids at half-time, having to organise us and everything.

“Just having that little bit of experience on side can help young players because it can be a little bit daunting when you go down to 10 men. There were a couple of young ones out there, Macca [Mackenzie Maltby], Rio [Shipston] and Favour [Onukwuli] who came on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It can be daunting being at Bramall Lane on a senior pitch and they [United] had one or two senior players out. It can be daunting.

“So to have our senior players who have been there and got the t-shirt gave them security and they were both smashing today.”

Speaking on the game in general, Thompson admitted the sending off was the turning point after a first half that saw Wednesday give as good as they got at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a nip-and-tuck start until the sending off, we were more than in the game with a good attitude about us, aggressive,” Thompson said.

“Big Adam went to ground to bring the lad down and he gave the referee an opportunity. You always run the risk of getting that second yellow. All you have to be is a little bit deeper and he sweeps that ball up. That's him learning.

“In general we did OK. We nullified them and it was hard to get out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad