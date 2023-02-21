A former Sheffield Wednesday forward has teamed up with one of his old Owls coaches after coming through a ‘frustrating time’ kicking his heels on the sidelines.

Chris Maguire spent ???, scoring 18 times and bagging 12 assists in 92 Owls appearances.

And having found himself out of contract having served a six-week FA ban for a breach of betting rules, the 34-year-old has headed north and over the border to team up with iconic former Wednesday captain and caretaker manager Lee Bullen – a man he feels can get the best out of him at new club Ayr United.

Former Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager, captain and long-time coach Lee Bullen has signed one of his old Owls colleagues Chris Maguire.

Ayr are challenging for promotion to the Scottish Premiership and will line up at Hampden Park should they beat Falkirk in a Scottish Cup quarter-final next month.

“With the experience I’ve got, I’d like to think I can bring something to the squad here,” Maguire said on his unveiling.

“They’ve had a great season so far and there’s lots still to play for in the run-in.”

On his ban from football, which ultimately saw a switch to League Two Hartlepool United fall through earlier this season, Maguire said: “Football is all I’ve ever known, so for that to be taken away from me has been tough.

“It’s been a very frustrating time for me, but I’m choking to get back out there and play again and make up for lost time.

“I had other options in the pipeline and didn’t want to rush into a decision.

“The opportunity to come here with a manager I know is one that really appeals to me. I think he can get the best out of me and hopefully I can repay his faith in me by getting among the goals.

“If we’re going to win a league and get to Hampden in the cup then we’ll need everyone chipping in and I’m here to do that.”

Ayr boss Bullen, who left Wednesday to start his management career with the Honest Men in January last year, added: “Chris can be a real x-factor for us.