A popular ex-Sheffield Wednesday defender played a minor role in convincing a former teammate to sign on with a Championship club.

Full-back Pol Valentin was announced as a Preston North End player earlier this week, with the Lilywhites confirming the Spaniard had signed on a three-year deal. After 77 Owls outings, the 28-year-old was released by Wednesday ahead of the end of his current deal despite the Owls holding a year’s contract extension option and was the subject of interest from other clubs as well as Preston.

But The Star understands Deepdale was always his most likely destination. He joins a fellow former Wednesday full-back in Paul Heckingbottom, who is Preston manager. But it’s another ex-Owls defender that also played a small steering role in his decision; Bambo Diaby.

The Senegalese-born man mountain played 36 times in a solitary season for Wednesday before moving on to Elche last August and, like Valentin, struck a chord of cult hero status among the fan base at S6. A Spanish speaker having moved to the outskirts of Barcelona as a child, Diaby became good pals with Valentin during their shared time in South Yorkshire and so it was no surprise for the full-back to reveal he had sought out the opinion of his old friend.

Diaby spent time at Preston prior to his Hillsborough stint, playing 25 times across an 18-month spell.

“I’m feeling so happy to be here,” Valentin told club media as part of his announcement. “Since they called me, they made me feel like ‘You’re going to feel at home. You’re going to feel like you’re in a family.’

“I’m very proud. I’ve spoken with different people that played here, for example Bambo [Diaby], and people who know the manager or how the club is. They told me about the club and said they’re the best club for me. I didn’t have any doubt to come.”

