How Darren Moore responded to questions about Owls interest in West Brom striker Rayhaan Tulloch

So far Darren Moore has brought Preston North End’s Jordan Storey to the club on loan, a deal that fills what has been a problem position at the club at centre-half throughout the season.

Among the many names linked with the club in recent weeks is a forward well known to Moore from his time at West Brom and Doncaster Rovers.

Rayhaan Tulloch, a 21-year-old Baggies striker who spent time both in academy football with the Owls boss and on loan with him at Rovers, is believed to be one of the more credible rumours and may be available for a temporary switch later in the window.

West Brom Rayhaan Tulloch has been linked with a loan switch to Sheffield Wednesday.

Moore told The Star he is looking for new players who are not defenders and while he did not deny interest as he has with transfer links before, remained tight-lipped on whether Tulloch was a player he wanted to bring to Hillsborough.

“I know Ray,” Moore said. “I don’t want to speak about Ray too much because obviously he’s not our player.

“But he is somebody that I’ve known a long, long time and is somebody that I’ve known and worked with over the years really.

“I’ve known him a long, long time but he is somebody I don’t want to talk about too much because he’s not our player.”