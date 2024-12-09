It was hardly a box office encounter, but considering the time of the game, the weather and the fact that the game could be seen on TV, almost 24,000 still turned up at Hillsborough to watch their team in action as they went in search of three points.

There were some smiles, plenty of wooly hats, more than a few hot chocolates and the Christmas jumpers are starting to be rolled out at S6 as the big day draws closer, but unfortunately there wasn’t a present of a victory over Preston from Danny Röhl’s troops as they relied on a second half strike from Michael Smith to avoid defeat in a game that they could easily have lost.

Take a look through the photos below to see if you can spot anybody you know - bonus points if they don’t look a bit glum!

1 . Owls fans at a very wet and windy Hillsborough Steve Ellis Photo Sales

