Sheffield Wednesday have made something of a habit of scrapping hoodoos in recent times - and it’s never been as important they continue that tradition.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are next up and while the Owls don’t share the same jeopardy in the second Steel City derby of the season, there’s an opportunity to be had. Saturday’s results mean a first derby day win for Wednesday in 12 years would put them to within three points of the play-off places and ramp up momentum heading into the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades are 26 points better off than Wednesday and have greater ambitions, they travel to Hillsborough with the most robust away record in the Championship; their hosts’ home record is the second-worst. It’s been 13 years since the Owls won one of these; the football logic doesn’t quite stack in their favour, does it? From a Sheffield Wednesday perspective, it’s a good job Danny Röhl’s Owls have a habit of turning logic on itself.

“It’s interesting and it gives me a good feeling,” Röhl said on his club’s half-generation without a derby win. “We went to Swansea and it was 30 years we couldn’t win there, we go to Norwich and we hadn’t won for a long time, Plymouth the same. It would be a nice one to stop these results from the past and make it a good one from our side. I am fully convinced we can do it, I have big belief and we all have self-confidence. We can win in such a game. The pressure is on them. Let’s see.”

Wednesday are yet to take a point in seven matches against this season’s top four teams. Sheffield United are one of those sides of course and a 1-0 defeat at Bramall Lane in November could have gone either way. The emotion of the occasion can be seen as a leveller, particularly at S6, but in football terms Blades are a different proposition to those around them. The personnel selected by Röhl in recent outings suggests a push towards a physical approach. And that could suit this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They (United) are a physical side with intensity,” Röhl said. “It is second balls, long balls, good transition moments. When I compare this team with the teams from last year; Southampton, Leicester, Ipswich, these teams had a different style of football. United try to do the basics right. We will have our idea of what we need and want to do.

“We have shown that we are adaptable and that we can take points from a losing position. United didn’t so much, if they go 1-0 down it can be hard for them to come back. These are all the things that I prepared. With all these good vibes we go into a game and we have our strengths. But of course we know they have strengths and we will do our best to be prepared as best we can.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: How dynamic of Sheffield Wednesday v Sheffield United clash was altered on Saturday