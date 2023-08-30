Sheffield Wednesday dominated proceedings against Mansfield Town on Tuesday night, but the result was the same as it has been so often this season - defeat.

The Owls opened the scoring with a really well-worked goal that was finished off by Anthony Musaba, but after hitting the woodwork in both halves they then let the Stags back into the game as the final whistle approached. You can see all of those moments in the video above.

It was a result that led to increased frustrations from the fanbase and also critcisms from the manager, with Xisco questioning his players’ attitude after the game given that they weren’t able to finish the job despite being on top for so much of it - here’s what he had to say afterwards:

Meanwhile, Josh Windass - one of Wednesday’s best performers on the night - fronted up after the game to say that it hadn’t been good enough from he and his teammates, insisting that they can’t blame other people for their lack of success so far this season: