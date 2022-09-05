Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Leeds United and Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink resigned from his second stint in charge of Burton Albion having taken the club to a run of four defeats in a row and one point in their first seven fixtures of the new season.

That shocking run of form lays the Staffordshire side rock bottom of the third tier having already conceded a whopping 20 goals.

The news comes just a couple of weeks before the Brewers are due to arrive at Hillsborough for a Papa Johns Trophy match Wednesday will be hoping to win having recorded a defeat to League Two Bradford City in the opening round of the competition.

Hasselbaink’s assistant Dino Maamria – a former manager in his own right with the likes of Stevenage and Oldham Athletic – will take the reins of the club for this weekend’s clash with Fleetwood Town.

In a statement released by Burton, Hasselbaink said: “I have taken the club as far as I can with the limited resources available and it is time for someone else to come in and inject some new energy.

“I would like to thank the fans, and everyone associated with the club, including the Chairman, and to wish them all the best in the future.”