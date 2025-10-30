Sheffield Wednesday manager, Henrik Pedersen, has confirmed the news of pending wage payments as reported by The Star.

This publication reported earlier today that, after a monumental effort from all involved, onn-football staff, players and backroom staff will be paid on payday tomorrow. It’s something that Dejphon Chansiri wasn’t able to do far too often of late, but this month the togetherness of the club has quite literally paid off.

For Pedersen, who has spoken often about his pride when it comes to being part of the Owls, it’s a big relief to have the wage element taking away from their mindset, and he spoke with a big smile of the open training at Hillsborough that took place this week ahead of their trip over to West Bromwich Albion.

Speaking to the media today, he said, “I’ve been in contact with the administrator for more days, and I know how hard they have worked to get everything done - and big respect for that. That everyone is going to be paid is very good…

“It’s fantastic, but it’s our club. We are one again. Yesterday was a fantastic day. Also, we lost the last game but it was fantastic to be one again in the stadium. There are a lot of good things, and you can really feel the commitment, the togetherness...

“Now, it’s a new chapter. We don’t have to focus anymore on whether we’ll get our salary on time - we can use all our focus on football. And when we can use all our capacity on football then we can improve on the football side. This is what we have to show in the coming weeks.”

Wednesday travel to the Hawthorns this weekend to take on the Baggies in search of three vital points as they look to claw back some of the points that were taken away after entering administration, and will be buoyed by the fact that recent results have shown that their opponents can be there for the taking.