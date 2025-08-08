Pressure continues to mount on Dejphon Chansiri to end his reign as owner of Sheffield Wednesday.

Earlier this week the EFL released a statement suggesting their increasing insistence on the successful sale of the crisis club, making clear dialogue had been had with advisors of the Thai chairman with regard to the ongoing situation at Hillsborough. Interest has always existed from new investors in buying the club - and long-held hopes remain that a conclusion to a potential sale can begin to progress in the coming weeks.

For now, time waits for no football club and Wednesday’s Championship campaign kicks off in earnest this weekend. New manager Henrik Pedersen has made no secret of the ‘stormy seas’ the club is battling but presented a positive outlook in his opening media engagement on Thursday.

Speaking to The Star, the Dane was asked whether he had taken on the job with a potential takeover in mind but was unable to deliver any steer on what he had been told about the progress of any sale. In separate interviews he maintained a willingness on Chansiri’s part to sell-up and told reporters he was doing what he could to arrest the club’s rapid slide.

“I have not been told anything about the future,” he said. “The chairman told me he would do some things to solve the problems we have right now and it is all part of the relationship.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen. | SWFC YouTube

“We are in regular dialogue. I have a professional relationship with him and it is very important to have the dialogue to give the optimum daily life for the players, so I can be the best manager possible everyday, to make the best training, to be the best mirror and to prepare for the first game against Leicester on Sunday.”

Pedersen spoke about the need to act as a ‘mirror’ for a front-foot approach to how he wants his Wednesday side to go about things. He made no secret of the dire position individuals have found themselves in with the repeat late payments of their salaries in recent months and expressed a great admiration for how employees have handled themselves at all levels of the club.

He said: “My daily challenge when you meet the players and the staff - and they have been amazing - is to accept the situation and in the next three or four hours make a top performance.

“When I meet the players in the morning there are some football things, some tactical things, but of course in the last period I have had a lot of focus on creating the right environment so the players are ready to make a top performance in training. The players have been fantastic at supporting each other, helping each other.

“We have had a lot of really good sessions in the last week because we have a strong culture in the group with some really strong characters. Right now it's not for everyone to make a strong performance for Sheffield Wednesday, it's for strong characters.”

