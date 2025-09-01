What Henrik Pedersen said on Sheffield Wednesday survival chances if signings can't be made
The Owls are locked in a struggle with the EFL over whether or not they’ll be permitted to register any new players, with a deadline of 7pm looming large on loan deals that have been lined up behind the scenes by the club’s recruitment set-up. It’s up to Wednesday - or more accurately owner Dejphon Chansiri - to prove they’ll be able to fulfil their financial obligations for the coming months.
The Owls have performed admirably but sit 23rd in the early days table and a common opinion has formed over how their threadbare squad will be able to compete over the course of a full season. Off-field failings have left the squad decimated and though younger players have stepped up encouragingly, injuries in the early stages of the campaign have already cut into their sparse playing resources.
Pedersen has spoken honestly about the need for new players in recent weeks but with things looking unlikely on that front at the time of writing, it may well be that the current changing room is one they must work with in the short-term. The Owls have made a habit of bucking the odds in recent seasons and asked about whether he felt the squad can compete in the Championship as is, he said: “It is way too early to speak about this.
“We saw at Leicester and showed that we can compete for a very long time in the game, we could see in Wrexham that we could compete. But we need a time that we are very fresh to make a top performance, then we can compete.
“But it is also clear that to get some players from outside, that would help a lot. It’s so the bench will be stronger and the starting 11 could be rotated a little bit to get freshness into the team. Of course it would help a lot. But we will do all that we can, I promise you, everyday to get the very best out of it with what we have.”