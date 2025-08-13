A youthful Sheffield Wednesday side is expected to show at Bolton Wanderers this afternoon as the Owls look to manage their threadbare squad through the early stages of the season.

A gruelling late defeat at Leicester City on Sunday saw the Owls get their 2025/26 campaign underway, with Wednesday having earned wholesale praise for their effort in spite of a troubling pre-season manager Henrik Pedersen admits has left them playing catch-up on match condition.

Nathaniel Chalobah is ruled out with Pedersen revealing the injury he picked up at the King Power Stadium is expected to keep him out for some time, while Yan Valery limped out of the clash and Gabriel Otegbayo received treatment for a knock. Skipper Barry Bannan will serve his one-match suspension for his red card.

The Owls welcome Stoke City for their first Championship home match of the season on Saturday and asked whether wholesale changes were expected for the trip to the Toughsheet Stadium, Pedersen answered with a knowing smile.

“We need to change,” he said. “We have the game against on Saturday, so I think there will be some changes. We will look. We had 98 minutes today, it was a tough lesson for the boys after the pre-season and after only three friendly games. Let's see the reaction and what we can do with an eye on the Stoke game on Saturday.”

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen embraces Charlie McNeill after the Sky Bet Championship match at Leicester City. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images.

Many likely candidates for a place in the Tuesday’s under-21 match-up with Charlton Athletic was left out, further suggesting the strong likelihood of a youthful matchday squad at Bolton. The Star has already revealed 16-year-old duo Yisa Alao and Will Grainger are expected to make the trip alongside a number of other teenagers.

It will provide Wednesday supporters with the opportunity to take a first look at several academy figures, with many youngsters likely to make their professional debuts. Some 3,772 tickets were released to Owls fans for the trip to Bolton and the spirit of unity shown at Leicester is expected to be on display once more.

“I think there was a big respect for what they showed (at Leicester),” Pedersen told The Star from the King Power. “There's big togetherness in some ways, that's great.

“Our fans are a big, big inspiration for our players and in an away game like today against really, really good team in Leicester, where you know you have so many difficult phases in a game. We have fans pushing, supporting, helping. Of course that is a big thing in an away game like this. I think the boys and the fans were a really good couple today.”

