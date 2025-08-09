New Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen delivered something of a rallying cry to players and fans ahead of their Championship opener on Sunday - with an honest acknowledgement that the task ahead will be tough.

The Owls head into the season with a threadbare squad decimated by off-field obstructions and will kick things off against a Leicester City side hoping to set sail on an automatic promotion campaign and an immediate return to the Premier League. A great number in a sold-out away allocation are expected to join in protest against the continued ownership of Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri, with a five-minute sit-out planned at the outset of the match among other things.

Pedersen expressed no issue with supporters wishing to show their concerns but called on a full support of his team - as if it were ever in doubt. In an extended opening media day, one of his key themes was of togetherness through what will no doubt be a difficult period in the club’s history. And he holds hopes of pulling on Wednesday’s glowing recent history of bucking the odds, with bookmakers having priced them as long as 16-1 for a win at the King Power Stadium.

“I understand the protests but when the ref whistles on Sunday I hope we all can stay together to make the best possible performance for Sheffield Wednesday,” he said. “We have fantastic fans and our away fans are crazy. They are a big inspiration.

“The intensity they have through 95 minutes we need that on the pitch. Their positivity they have in difficult phases in a game, we need that on the pitch. The togetherness they have, we need that on the pitch. So I really hope that together we can produce a top performance because we need a top performance.

“It will be a difficult day in Leicester on Sunday but why should we not surprise (people) and do something good? I have some players who are really hungry, we have some fantastic fans so let's have a really good Sunday afternoon together where we do all that we can to use the potential we have right now in Sheffield Wednesday.”

Pedersen watched on as Leicester played out a 2-0 friendly win over Serie A outfit Fiorentina last Sunday and was impressed with what he saw. Speaking on Thursday lunchtime he reported a clean bill of health among those expected to be in contention - only Di’Shon Bernard is out.

“I was in Leicester to watch them on Sunday and it's a really strong opponent but my players will do all they can to produce a top performance for the club, for the team, for the fans, for themselves, for everyone. I'm really looking forward to Sunday afternoon, to stand on the side line and be the best manager for them on the side line, to be the best mirror for them and support them.

"There will be difficult phases but the boys are quite good now in difficult phases and getting the best out of it.”

