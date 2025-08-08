Departed Sheffield Wednesday coach Chris Powell has lifted the lid on the way things are run at the club under controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri - describing it as the ‘most dysfunctional’ club he has ever worked for.

The former England coach left Hillsborough at the end of his contract earlier this summer after the best part of two seasons working as an important part of Danny Röhl’s backroom staff. The summer has seen an endless cycle of chaos at S6, with financial trouble tearing the heart out of the changing room and leaving employees at all levels repeatedly waiting on their monthly wage payments.

The club is the subject of EFL sanctions and a points deduction is expected, with an appeals proceedings ongoing around charges set by the authority. It’s a bind that has left many Owls supporters in fear for the very future of the club, though hopes are there that a change of ownership could progress in the coming months.

Powell, who has worked at a wide range of clubs up and down the country in an esteemed career, pulled few punches in his description of how Wednesday are operated under Chansiri, who is under ever-increasing pressure to sell-up.

“I've said it to many people, that it's the most functional dysfunctional Football Club I've ever been at,” he told The Sports Agents podcast. “Particularly the last few months from maybe from about March, when that was the first time players and staff hadn't been paid, that you just felt a little bit uneasy with what the future might entail. But we carried on.

“We bought in a consultant for head of recruitment, a really, really good guy who helped out Danny and the coaching staff really well. But there's no board of directors. So the club is run by the owner, Chansiri, and there's a consultant who's sort of his link and a club secretary. That's it.”

Chris Powell joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2023 following spells with England and Tottenham Hotspur. | Adrian Dennis - Pool/Getty Images

Wednesday’s players have been paid late in four of the last five months, with the likes of Josh Windass and Michael Smith having left the club for nothing on that basis. Players have spoken out at a lack of direct communication from Chansiri throughout the crisis and The Star understands similar frustrations exist within the club’s wider fanbase. A fiercely lean structure has left the management of the club to senior figures who are facing late payments of their own.

“There's no one to ring,” Powell continued. “There's no one to speak to. Now, it all falls on the shoulders of maybe the club secretary, and that's very difficult for her. I mean, basically, people will get an email saying, ‘We know times are hard. It's very difficult. We're trying to resolve the situation.’ But that's it.

“They (the players) are young men, they’re not sure where to turn to, and it's been a stress for them. Even though my contract was over at the end of June, I popped in on the first day of pre-season with a number of other staff members, just to lend some support.”

The Owls are one of a number of clubs to have hit major off-field turbulence of this kind in recent years, with National League Morecambe another club facing grave danger thanks to the mismanagement of an unscrupulous owner. Asked of any fears for the club moving forward, Powell expressed a confidence that things will get sorted out - and impressed the need for the forthcoming Independent Football Regulator to show its teeth when in situ.

“I am [fearful], but I truly believe it won't get to that stage. I believe a club of their stature will be able to attract some sort of investment. I'm led to believe there has been some people trying to acquire the club. I believe the EFL have made a statement recently; they've made contact with advisors of Chansiri to almost force a sale through, à la Reading, in that sort of style.

“People come in, they flash the cash, they pass their test. I know that the test has changed somewhat in the last 10 years. There's now a regulator (coming in), but they really need to start banging heads now… It could quite easily be another Championship, League One, League Two club in six months’ time.”

