It’s clear that Henrik Pedersen is not a man to focus too much energy on looking backwards.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss has been dealt a bum hand in these early weeks in charge of a club in crisis, with delays to recruitment both in terms of players and coaching staff having made a difficult job all the more of a headache. The Danish coach spoke at his unveiling press engagement a month ago with high hopes that free agents and loan additions would be possible and went as far as to suggest new coaches could be in the door within a few days.

As things stand, only two players have arrived on dispensation terms thanks to Dejphon Chansiri’s inability to provide the EFL with assurances over the club’s cashflow forecast, with Craig Mudd having been added to the backroom staff last week. Goalkeeping coach Darryl Flahavan appears to be on the way.

These delays and refusals have left an on-field showing not lacking in promise but short on pizzazz, with the Owls having failed to score in three of their five Championship matches so far. The side’s xG is far from disastrous at 5.81 but has them fifth-bottom in the division, their rate of 9.42 shots per 90 has them in midtable, as does their rate of 15.03 touches in the opposition box per 90. Wednesday’s 22 key passes has them as high as fifth, though their 202 passes into the final third is the table’s third-worst.

Though he appreciated the visitors had stepped off their intensity with the game won in 45 minutes, Pedersen spoke after their 3-0 reversal at home to Bristol City to express encouragement in match stats that saw his side compete across a number of important metrics. Between the boxes, there’s a competitiveness.

Josh Windass, now at Wrexham, is Wednesday’s most prolific player this century. | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

But where players of huge creative quality such as Josh Windass, Marvin Johnson and Djeidi Gassama were picking up the ball in good areas last season and where a finisher of Michael Smith’s quality was there to finish it off, inevitably the nosedive in available playing resources appears to be showing; a truncated pre-season and an inability to rotate and introduce spark from the bench also.

In the situation he is faced with, Pedersen sees to alternative to good, old-fashioned hard work.

“What it means is that we have to train better,” he said when asked how frustrating it was to be operating without the more effective attacking threats of last season and beyond. “We have to train more and better and train those situations.

“We have to be stronger in how we build-up from the back three, how we move,” he continued. “We can not play and stay, we need to play and move. We need to find new positions and make new questions, we need to have some patience to move the other team around... I don't yet have the numbers but we are working on those things. When the players come into the situation in the game we can work to improve the quality of the situation. We don't have many moments, so when we do, we have to do it.”

Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen.

The outlook is bleak. Wednesday remain under the weight of recruitment restrictions that have prevented anything like the necessary squad improvement and though it’s believed some deals remain lined-up should that situation alter, free agent additions are still likely to require a period of staging-up before being thrown into the intensity of Championship football.

The squad appears together and up for the scrap, but with further injuries damaging the squad this week it’s clear any tilt at safety would be a monumental achievement - not least with the threat of a points deduction hanging over the campaign.

Pedersen feels his squad are growing in their match readiness after a difficult pre-season left them having to train on an artificial surface and with no public-facing friendlies played. The Wednesday boss is focused entirely on incremental improvements on what will be a long road ahead.

“I knew it would be difficult, but I also knew it would be a fantastic challenge,” he said with a smile. “In this situation, of course it is not easy. But for us it is about which perspective we give every day when we wake up, to train better, to develop the players and to prepare in the best possible way.

“Of course the window was a little window for us and we would have wishes there would have been more players but I look at the week we had on the training pitch. We had a good training week. (Last) Tuesday was the most intense session we have had, the boys are growing on the physical side to run more, sprint more and play with more intensity. Every week we take small steps and we will keep on to have this focus every week.”

