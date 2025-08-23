Henrik Pedersen describes Sheffield Wednesday fans in one word after star role in Wrexham comeback
A sold-out away allocation of 1,293 Owls supporters roared their side on past a first half that saw Wrexham take a two-goal lead, taking on a spirit of fan defiance that was acknowledged by those in the home end in the light of well-publicised off-field issues that have threatened to rip the heart out of Wednesday’s season.
Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.
But scrap-back goals from lead-from-the-front captain Barry Bannan and youngster Bailey Cadamarteri earned the travelling Owls a deserved point - and they could have won it through Charlie McNeill’s last-gasp chance. The draw provides both sides with their first of the new campaign and Wednesday a reward for their efforts in what has been a whirlwind few months.
The atmosphere created from the away end was a factor not at all lost on Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen, who took time to applaud their efforts post-match for several minutes. Throughout the match, Owls players were seen gesturing to the travelling Wednesdayites to continue their support. There’s no doubt it was a collective effort.
For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
“They are crazy!” Pedersen laughed, stopping as if to stress their craziness. “They are fantastic, it is positive crazy. The support is incredible, amazing. They are singing always, they are screaming and shouting. We can only be inspired by this and I really think the boys gave a mirror to them today to give everything they could to come back and for the whole game. Everything was not perfect, but the heart was there and this is a really good basis for the future.
“We speak about (the fans). The players speak about them, we speak about them. It’s not normal that a club would have this support. We are in a difficult period and how these fans do this, how they support us through these difficult moments, it is incredible.”