Henrik Pedersen kept true to the traits of his short time as Sheffield Wednesday boss by presenting a positive outlook on the squad he has available to him - and made clear hopes of a shop in the free agent market aren’t over.

An avalanche of player departures over the summer was followed by the additions of only two players; goalkeeper Ethan Horvath on special dispensation terms and the loan signing of Harry Amass from Manchester United - a deal ratified by the EFL thanks to the generosity of his parent club in covering all costs of the arrangement.

With the transfer window now closed, clubs are usually permitted to sign free agents. But in the wake of repeat financial failures over the last months, Wednesday’s inability to provide assurances to the EFL over their cashflow forecast has left stringent restrictions that leaves them unable to bring further players in. Pedersen retains hope that something can be worked out in the coming weeks.

“At the moment it is not open (to Wednesday),” he said. “But I know that the club is still working and doing all that they can to change the environment so that we can do something with free transfer players. Let’s see what happens in the next days or weeks.

“We are in contact regularly and I know they are working for this. The next days I will get a new update. At the moment we can not do anything, but I know they are working to change that so that we can.”

Wednesday were left disappointed by a bizarre close to the transfer window that saw several loanees from Premier League clubs lined up with deals agreed - only for the requisite assurances not arrive from the top. Pedersen admitted he would have liked more players through the door, but again presented a positive outlook on his belief in the changing room they have been left with.

He said: “We had an idea that we would have integrated more players because obviously we do not have the biggest squad in the Championship. Of course we would have integrated more, but I am also the sort of person who is happy for what I have. For what I don’t have, I cannot change right now. Let’s see what the future might bring. But I am happy with the squad, I love to work with the squad and I have a big belief in the squad.”

