Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen believes the scheduling that gave his side an extra’s day’s rest on this afternoon’s opponents merely balances things off - despite the public gripe of his managerial counterpart.

The Dane spoke light-heartedly when asked about comments by high-flying Coventry City manager Frank Lampard, who spoke in midweek to question fixture scheduling that saw the Owls play 24 hours earlier than his Sky Blues, receiving more time to rest and prepare for the Championship clash.

Lampard, who later spoke to describe his anguish at the wider ongoing situation at S6, has seen key players go down injured and is looking to preserve an impressive unbeaten start to the season that has seen them race to second place after eight matches. Wednesday’s is a test Pedersen believes is the toughest of the campaign so far.

“Yes I think so,” he said with a chuckle when asked exactly that. “They are very good. I think the combination of a clear, clear playing philosophy with very good players makes them into a team that can play football. They have such a clear way on how to play. How they press is very clear, how they build up. But they have so much individual quality and they are starting to be strong now in their relationships.

Coventry City midfielder Victor Torp is a maybe for this afternoon’s clash at Sheffield Wednesday. | Getty Images

“If you are strong centrally, they can play around and if you start to open up and be close in the outside area then they can play through. They have a lot of ideas that they can do with the way they play but also with that individual quality in the team. They are a really well organised and disciplined team with some good players.”

Lampard’s midweek gripe with regard to the Owls’ extra day came in the wake of fresh injuries picked up by influential players Viktor Torp and Josh Eccles in their rampant 4-0 win at Millwall on Wednesday evening. The latest suggestion is that the midfield pair may be able to take part at S6.

Comments about rest and recuperation heading into matches may well come across just a little tone deaf at Wednesday given their own situation, with a small pool of senior players afforded incredibly limited opportunities for rotation despite punctured pre-season preparations that have left the squad scrambling for parity on their Championship colleagues.

The scene of Owls players leaving the field in recent weeks has been one of exhaustion and this afternoon’s Hillsborough battle serves as the final clash before a much-needed two-week international break.

“I was really happy that we had an extra day! We need it!” Pedersen laughed when asked on Lampard’s scheduling concern.

“He has a really, really good squad. Of course there is a little extra advantage to have an extra day over him, but I think he has some other advantages that we don’t have, so maybe it will be a fair game in this direction. But I have big respect for what he has done. We are looking forward to getting this test tomorrow.”

