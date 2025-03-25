Former Sheffield Wednesday striker, Atdhe Nuhiu, led the celebrations as Kosovo secured Nations League promotion on Monday night.

The Kosovans picked up an impressive 3-1 win over Iceland to earn promotion into League B, with Mallorca striker, Vedat Muriqi, proving to be the hero on the night as he scored all three goals in the victory at Enrique Roca Stadium in Murcia, Spain.

Nuhiu, one of only a handful of Wednesday players to have scored 50 goals for the club, decided to call time on his playing career in October, but remained at the club, SCR Altach, to join their coaching staff. A few months later he was brought on board as part of Franco Foda’s Kosovo technical team - and now they’ve claimed victory in their first two games since he joined.

Foda’s side are actually in a very rich vein of form in general, with the Kosovans having won six of their last seven across all competitions, with Romania the only side that has managed to beat them over the last six months. The latest victory secured promotion, and there was some fantastic video footage from inside the changing room as the former Owl led the singsong and celebrations. You can watch it below:

Next up for Nuhiu and Kosovo is a friendly against Armenia in June, but after that their road to the 2026 World Cup begins with tough games against Switzerland and Kosovo in September.

The 35-year-old played 277 times for the Owls over the years, getting 77 goals and assists in Wednesday colours along the way. Fans will no doubt love seeing his success now that he’s stepped into coaching, and many will be watching his career closely as he climbs up the management ladder.

