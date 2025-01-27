Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker, Atdhe Nuhiu, has landed himself a new job as part of the Kosovan national team.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nuhiu, who is one of only three players to have scored 50 goals for the Owls this century, hung up his boots recently to take on a coaching role at Austrian club, SCR Altach, and it has now been confirmed that he’s delving into international coaching as well.

The 35-year-old ex-Kosovo international, has assumed his new position in Franco Foda’s staff with Dardanët, but will also remain with his club side as well as he splits his time between the two - something he has thanked Altach for allowing him to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

A statement from the Federation today read, “In the wake of the engagement of former national team players in various roles in the Football Federation of Kosovo, the famous former Dardanian striker, Atdhe Nuhiu, has been appointed assistant coach of the National Team A. This decision by President Agim Ademi comes as part of the FFK's strategy to include former national team players in the structures of the national teams and to pass on their experience to the new generations.

Via ffk-kosova.com

Atdhe Nuhiu, known for his successful career as a footballer, has already gained experience as a coach with the Austrian team, Altach, and without a doubt, his inclusion in the staff of the selector Franco Foda will be a good opportunity for his further development, but also help for the new successes of the national team. Last week, Hekuran Kryeziu and Anel Rashkaj were appointed as assistant coaches of the U21 and U19 national teams, while Samir Ujkani has been in the position of deputy director of the A national team for more than a year.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the website of his club team, Nuhiu said, “It is a great honour for me to become part of the Kosovo coaching team. I would like to thank SCR Altach for giving me this opportunity. At the same time, I am fully aware of the responsibility in Altach and will continue to do everything I can to make our joint path a success."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kosovo’s new assistant will get the first chance to work with the players in March when they take on Iceland - twice - in the UEFA Nations League, but before that he’ll be working hard alongside Foda to prepare for the task ahead.