"He pleaded with me.." Neil Warnock reveals vital detail in Lewis Wing's Sheffield Wednesday move

That’s according to the former Sheffield United manager himself, who also revealed that before the deal was done Wing agreed to extend his contract on Teesside and so will not be available for a free transfer at the end of his time in S6.

His Middlesbrough deal had been due to run out in the summer of 2022, prompting speculation Wednesday could look to sign him on a free transfer at the end of his loan, but he has extended to 2023.

Warnock had previously said a move away for Wing was unlikely because he felt there was not enough depth in his Boro squad.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has allowed Lewis Wing out on loan to Sheffield Wednesday.

But the midfielder, who impressed in the Championship last season while on loan at Rotherham, made it crystal clear he saw Hillsborough as the place for him.

Speaking just hours after the switch was made official, Warnock said: “I didn't want Wingy to go. He pleaded with me.

“He's extended his contract by a year so I said to him go and play and come back here and establish yourself.

“He can easily score 10 or 15 goals in Division One, Wingy. It's not a definite goodbye, it's an opportunity for him.”