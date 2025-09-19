Assertions that there was little to worry about over the tackle that saw Harry Amass substituted in last weekend’s clash with Bristol City have proven correct.

The Manchester United loanee was taken off 68 minutes into his Wednesday debut having undertaken a strong challenge from Robins man Yu Hirakawa. The teenager left the field walking gingerly but any concerns over his availability for this weekend’s trip to Portsmouth were played down. Amass undertook precautionary scans but has been able to train this week.

The left-sider impressed on debut and though all seems well on the injury front, Owls boss Henrik Pedersen warned that the youngster would be subject to a staging-up process in terms of his match condition.

“Everything is fine for Harry,” Pedersen told The Star. “The scan showed nothing and he trained normally today (Thursday), so it is good. We are so pleased for Harry, but we still have to be a little bit patient. There is still a difference between playing under-21 football and playing Championship football.

“We saw that after 60 or 70 minutes his tank was empty and that’s why we changed him. Now he is back again and next time he will go a little bit longer and will have more and more energy. We will only see a better Harry, I’m sure.”

The arrival of wing-back Amass came as the sole outfield addition of a long summer at S6 but has opened up new options in Wednesday’s threadbare squad, allowing Max Lowe to shift inside as a naturally left-footed and ball-playing centre-half, with the right-footed Liam Palmer having had to line-up on the left earlier in the campaign. The presence of natural left-footers is an advantage in how Wednesday have sought to build-up play.

“It’s a big plus,” Pedersen said. “With Max, with Harry, with Svante (Ingelsson), with Barry (Bannan) we have four left-footed players. We have Cole as a centre-back that is left-footed. It means a lot to have left-footed players on the left side when we build up and it is a big advantage. It is also clear that Max, Harry, Svante, Barry, they have to learn to play together and integrate Harry. I am sure this can be a strong, strong left side in the future.”

