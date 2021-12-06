Former Sheffield Wednesday candidate the latest managerial casualty in League One

Nigel Adkins was the first casualty of the season back in October when he was sacked by Charlton Athletic, and Simon Grayson followed a month later as his time with Fleetwood Town came to an end.

Now, in the space of a few short days, two more names have been added to the list after Cook’s departure followed the exit of Richie Wellens at Doncaster Rovers on December 2nd.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was confirmed on Saturday evening, not long after a 0-0 draw against League Two strugglers, Barrow AFC, that Cook – who had talks with Sheffield Wednesday’s Dejphon Chansiri in the past – and the Tractor Boys had parted ways.

Ipswich CEO, Mark Ashton, said in a statement on the club’s official website, "Firstly, we would like to thank Paul and his team for their efforts in what has been a difficult transition period for everyone.

"I know how much Paul wanted to succeed at this club. However, following discussions with the board, we have decided a change is needed for our long-term interests.

"At this moment, there is no one lined up to replace Paul. There will be an extensive search to find the best replacement for the Club.

Ipswich Town parted ways with Paul Cook - who had talks with Sheffield Wednesday in the past.

"I will communicate more to the media and our supporters on Monday."