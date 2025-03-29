Goalkeeper 'buzzing' for new challenge after last-minute Sheffield Wednesday exit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Killian Barrett, says that he’s ‘buzzing to get going’ at Rochdale after joining the club on loan.

The 21-year-old shot stopper, who joined Wednesday over the summer, completed a switch to the National League side just before the deadline closed for clubs in that tier of English football, and will now be hoping to make his debut this afternoon against Aldershot Town.

Rochdale are currently seventh in the league after 37 games played, and have put themselves in a strong position as they go in search of a spot in the play-offs and ultimately promotion back into the EFL with nine matches left to play. They’re also in the semifinals of the FA Trophy, with Spennymoor Town the club standing between them and a place at Wembley. It gives Barrett an exciting target to aim for, and he’s looking forward to it.

“I’m just buzzing to get going,” he told the club’s website. “I saw where the club are in the league and it looks like a really good challenge for myself... I’m looking forward to seeing how the club can finish this season off. It was my first time playing men’s senior football at Solihull, and after a couple of games I got comfortable and trusted my ability. I hope I can come here and do the same.”

Barrett had a very successful time at Solihull Moors earlier in the season, playing nine times for them between December and February, playing every game during his loan spell in the Midlands. He’ll be hoping to do the same in Greater Manchester as he starts another chapter in his young career.