Sheffield Wednesday man completes late Owls exit before deadline

Young Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Killian Barrett, has completed a move to Rochdale in the National League on loan.

Barrett has had a successful time away from the Owls on loan this season, forging a good name for himself over at Solihull Moors, and he’ll now be keen to do the same with the Dale after signing before the league’s deadline passed..

“Rochdale Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Killian Barrett until the end of the season,” his new club announced. “The 21-year-old joins us on loan from Sky Bet Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

“The Irishman linked up with the Owls following a successful trial period last summer after moving to the English non-league pyramid in 2020 from his hometown Sligo, where he then enjoyed spells at Woodley United, Hartley Wintney and Binfield respectively.”

Meanwhile, the Owls said in a statement of their own, “Killian Barrett has joined National League side Rochdale on loan for the remainder of the season. Barrett has been a regular for Wednesday’s U21 this term, whilst gaining valuable experience training with the first team at Middlewood Road.

“The 21-year-old will now aid Rochdale’s push for a play-off slot on the home straight of the National League season. Dale are currently six points shy in seventh but with two games in hand on fifth-placed Halifax. Good luck, Killian!”

Barrett will wear the number one shirt for his new club, and could make his debut this weekend when they take on Aldershot Town on Saturday afternoon.