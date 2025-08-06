Football supporters laying down on a flutter on the outcome of the Championship season have made clear their thoughts on the prospects of crisis club Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls have spent the summer floundering from problem to problem and have seen their squad gutted of key players - with financial problems and registration restrictions preventing any incoming business to date. Place on top of that a heavily disrupted pre-season schedule and player disgruntlement at how they and other staff have been treated and it adds up to a difficult campaign ahead.

New manager Henrik Pedersen and skipper Barry Bannan have both acknowledged the difficulty of the task ahead but have made clear the squad’s determination to put up a fight. Wednesday’s squad has made something of a habit of bucking the odds in recent seasons but with such a thin-looking changing room, this would surely represent the biggest escape act of all.

Barry Bannan will be hoping to complete another unlikely survival charge with Sheffield Wednesday this season. (Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Gamblers have picked up on Wednesday’s troubles and have heavily backed them for relegation. The Owls are 1/3 odds-on favourites for the drop - an implied probability of 75 per cent - and even at those odds they seem to be presenting a more than tempting option in the betting market, so says data from Oddschecker.

A whopping 43 per cent of all bets placed on the Championship relegation market have been placed on Wednesday, which represents the highest percentage of bets placed on that outcome in 10 years. With the cup half-full, the good news for Owls fans may be that in those past 10 seasons only five of those teams have gone on to be hit with the drop - and 50/50 odds are ones many with blue and white spectacles might take.

Hull City and Preston North End complete the top three most popular bets for relegation from the division, with 11% and 10% of bets respectively.

