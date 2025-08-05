Upcoming supporter protest at Sheffield Wednesday will not be limited to the planned late walk-in at Leicester City this weekend, The Star is told.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls played no public-facing friendlies this pre-season and with the crisis surrounding the summer ongoings at the club showing no signs of slowing, their Championship opener at the King Power Stadium represents the first chance for fans to add their voice to the feeling of unrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even to the backdrop of such a concerning lack of progress in healing issues at the club that have come thick and fast throughout the last months, including a startling drop-off in numbers and quality within the squad, Wednesdayites have of course sold out their allocation for the trip to the promotion hopeful Foxes - to the tune of 3,287 filled seats.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have held protests against the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri. | Getty Images

Wednesday supporters at attending the match have been encouraged to join in protest by leaving those seats empty for the first five minutes of the game. The Star understands further protest action is planned on the day in question and that plans for protest ahead of the first home game of the campaign against Stoke City is expected to be stronger and more wide-ranging in nature.

The Trust’s communication of a protest plan comes after a summer of action an unrest within the Owls fanbase. A figure approaching £13,000 has been raised at the time of writing for campaign funds, with the Trust board favouring a collaborative approach to putting things together. Five per cent of all funds raised will be donated to the Sheffield Children’s Hospital charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such is the seriousness of the situation, Wednesday players refused to take part in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Burnley over the weekend and saw the game cancelled. A similar boycott of the Leicester game is unlikely but has not been ruled out, with a statement released by the squad and interviews revealing a huge dissatisfaction at a lack of communication from flailing owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Dejphon Chansiri's lack of basic decency is letting grafting Sheffield Wednesday staff down