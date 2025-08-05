Stronger protest plans being hatched as Sheffield Wednesday fans prove one thing yet again
The Owls played no public-facing friendlies this pre-season and with the crisis surrounding the summer ongoings at the club showing no signs of slowing, their Championship opener at the King Power Stadium represents the first chance for fans to add their voice to the feeling of unrest.
For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
Even to the backdrop of such a concerning lack of progress in healing issues at the club that have come thick and fast throughout the last months, including a startling drop-off in numbers and quality within the squad, Wednesdayites have of course sold out their allocation for the trip to the promotion hopeful Foxes - to the tune of 3,287 filled seats.
Wednesday supporters at attending the match have been encouraged to join in protest by leaving those seats empty for the first five minutes of the game. The Star understands further protest action is planned on the day in question and that plans for protest ahead of the first home game of the campaign against Stoke City is expected to be stronger and more wide-ranging in nature.
The Trust’s communication of a protest plan comes after a summer of action an unrest within the Owls fanbase. A figure approaching £13,000 has been raised at the time of writing for campaign funds, with the Trust board favouring a collaborative approach to putting things together. Five per cent of all funds raised will be donated to the Sheffield Children’s Hospital charity.
Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.
Such is the seriousness of the situation, Wednesday players refused to take part in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Burnley over the weekend and saw the game cancelled. A similar boycott of the Leicester game is unlikely but has not been ruled out, with a statement released by the squad and interviews revealing a huge dissatisfaction at a lack of communication from flailing owner Dejphon Chansiri.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.