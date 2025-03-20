Exciting Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Will Grainger, will be representing Wales this month as they play two competitive fixtures.

The 16-year-old is having a strong season for the Owls at U18 level and has even spent time with the U21s and senior team at Middlewood Road despite his young age, and he recently landed himself a call-up to the Welsh U19 side.

Now, though, he’ll be looking to make a mark amongst his agemates as they take on Azerbaijan and Albania in their upcoming UEFA U17 EURO League B Round 2 games. Grainger will be desperate to get back in the goals at international level after being named in Wayne Hatswell’s group recently.

The Welsh FA explained, “Cymru will travel to Albania where they will face the hosts and Azerbaijan in a mini tournament in group B6 of League B.

“Cymru will play Azerbaijan on Saturday 22 March (KO 11am) at the Elbasan Arena, Elbasan before facing Albania three days later on Tuesday 25 March (KO 2pm) at the House of Football Natural Pitch, Tirana. The seven League B winners will be promoted to League A for round 1 of 2026/27 U19 EURO qualifying.”

Rich Grainger on X

The Wales U17 squad

Alex Marciniak (Arsenal), Callum Jones (Swansea City), Carter Heywood (Swansea City), Charlie Street (Queens Park Rangers), Eliot Meredith (Coventry City), Hayden Allmark (Cardiff City), Kai Rhodes (Swansea City), Lennon Moss (Aston Villa), Louie Bradbury (Manchester United), Milo Robinson (Swansea City), Noah Williams (Cardiff City), Oli Newman (Southampton), Ollie Dewsbury (Bristol Rovers), Olly Reynolds (Cardiff City), Oscar Abbotson (Southampton), Patrick Mlynarski (Crewe Alexandra), Robert Tankiweicz (Cardiff City), Tiger Tobin (Cardiff City), TJ Parfitt (Cardiff City), Will Grainger (Sheffield Wednesday).

Meanwhile, in other youth news at Wednesday, it has been confirmed that the mini Steel City derby between Wednesday and Sheffield United this weekend will now only take place next month - though no reason was given for the decision.

A statement from the club read, “The Owls Under-21s’ clash with Sheffield United at Middlewood Road has been rescheduled. The fixture was due to take place tomorrow but will now be played on Friday 4 April. Kick-off at the training ground will be at 2:00pm.”