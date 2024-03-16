Breaking

Four Sheffield Wednesday changes as key men return for Owls v Ipswich Town

Sheffield Wednesday have announced their XI for the game against Ipswich Town this afternoon.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 16th Mar 2024, 14:01 GMT
Danny Röhl has made four changes to the side that were beaten 2-0 by Leeds United last week, opting to bring a host of key players back into the fold after they missed out at Hillsborough for various reasons.

Dominic Iorfa, Michael Ihiekwe, Will Vaulks and Ian Poveda all return as the Owls look to pick up what would be a surprise result at Portman Road given the host side's impressive season so far, and Röhl will be eager for them to get off to a good start.

Here's how the two teams line up:

