Former Sheffield Wednesday man Steven Fletcher is the latest to sign for rising stars Wrexham AFC. The 36-year-old joins the North Wales outfit on a free transfer after being released by Dundee United this summer.

Fletcher initially signed a two-year deal with the Tangerines but his contract was terminated by mutual consent at the end of his first season. The club offloaded a bulk of their first team players following their relegation from the Scottish Premiership and Fletcher has been without a club since July 1st. But despite their disappointing end to the season, Fletcher enjoyed a strong run, notching ten goals and six assists across all competitions.

Up until now, the forward was one of five players still without a club after being released by Dundee at the end of the campaign. He moved to the Scottish outfit last summer following a one-year stint with Stoke City, where he joined after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

Fletcher first signed for the Owls in 2016 from Sunderland and he spent four years with the club. During his time with Wednesday, he made 136 appearances and contributed 38 goals and nine assists. The only team he played more games for was Hibernian, the club where he made his professional debut.

With almost 700 senior appearances across his career, Fletcher brings a wealth of experience to his new side and speaking to the club following his signing, he said he hopes he can bring just that to Wrexham.

“Hopefully I can bring a lot of experience. I’m 36, I’m still fit and still raring to go. One of the biggest selling points was the ambition of the Club, and if I can help with that then great.