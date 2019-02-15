Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder David Prutton backs Steve Bruce's Owls side to beat Rotherham United

Pundit David Prutton has tipped Sheffield Wednesday to heap more misery on relegation-haunted Rotherham United this weekend.

Former Owls midfielder Prutton reckons his old club will edge the South Yorkshire derby 1-0 at the AESSEAL New Yorkshire Stadium on Saturday.

The Millers dropped back into the Championship relegation zone after Reading's midweek victory over Blackburn Rovers.

Prutton, a regular presenter on Sky Sports, said: "Rotherham looked down and out at Hull in midweek but they rallied superbly in the second half and could easily have claimed all three points. Paul Warne's side may not be the most talented but they have exceptional fight and spirit.

"It's three unbeaten for Steve Bruce at Sheffield Wednesday. They have only scored one goal in that time but he looks to have fixed a defence that was leaking goals at an alarming rate earlier in the season. I fancy them to sneak this one."