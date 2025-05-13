A former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder has left his role with a Championship side to make his first step into senior coaching with an EFL club.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 2008 and 2011 Darren Potter made 106 appearances across three different seasons for the Owls having initially signed on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. He since went on to earn club legend status at MK Dons and also enjoyed spells with Rotherham United and Tranmere Rovers before falling into non-league football with Altrincham. He played his last game in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five-cap Republic of Ireland international, now 40, is now a well-respected coach and joined Stoke City in 2022 as coach of their under-15s. He moved on to progress within the ranks at Stoke but has now been unveiled in a first team coaching role - back at MK Dons.

He joins boss Paul Warne - a name familiar to Wednesday supporters following his time with near-neighbours Rotherham United. Potter played at the New York Stadium under Warne and his assistant Richie Barker in a two-year stint.

In an MK Dons statement, former Owls man Potter said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be here! I'm quite familiar with the surroundings and the facilities already, which always helps. I just can't wait to meet all the players in pre-season and get straight to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being here as a player, I understand and share the ambition this club has, there's so much potential here, and I'm excited to be a part of that again, just in a different capacity this time! I've played under Paul Warne before, and I loved my time working with him; he's an excellent coach, and I'm thrilled to be working with him and Richie at Stadium MK. We're all really looking forward to the future here."

Your next Sheffield Wednesday: Massive Sheffield Wednesday play-off attendance record under threat after ticket news