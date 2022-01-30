The Scotsman reported recently that the Belgian outfit were in the race to sign the 21-year-old along with Serie A side, Verona.

Now, with the transfer window almost at a close, it’s understood that he has now arrived in Belgium to sign with the First Division side as they look to try and climb up the table in the second half of the season.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s thought that the opportunity to play European football and also get some regular game time under his belt after a tough first season in Glasgow has played a big role in his decision on where to go, and the Bhoys will be keeping an eye on his progress in the coming months.

Celtic have rebuffed interest from a number of clubs who have enquired about the possibility of signing Urhoghide on a permanent basis, with the club seemingly still keen to see him develop outside of the club before staking a claim in green and white in the future.

Urhoghide was signed as a free agent over the summer from Wednesday, and while he hasn’t played as many games as he will have hoped, he did make a strong debut in the UEFA Europa League against Real Betis last year.

The defender’s loan move should be finalised imminently if all goes to plan, and could potentially make his debut against OH Leuven next week.