Former Sheffield Wednesday man many fans want linked with switch to League One rivals

The Owls are on the hunt for defensive reinforcements after the departures of Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley were confirmed last month and with Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean having returned to their parent clubs at the end of their loans.

Work is ongoing behind the scenes, but as things stand, Dominic Iorfa is the club’s only senior centre-half heading into pre-season in less than three weeks time.

Former Sheffield Wednesday man Aden Flint is a free agent having left Cardiff City - but he looks more likely to make a move to a League One rival.

One player available for nothing having left Cardiff City on a free transfer is 32-year-old six-foot-six centre-half Aden Flint.

A former Wednesday player, Flint joined the Owls on a season-long loan in October 2020 but played only four matches for the club as he struggled with a hamstring issue. That loan was cut short in the January before he went on to play 22 league matches for his parent club Cardiff City that season.

Despite cursory interest back in January, his is not a name known to have been too heavily explored at Wednesday and widespread reports suggest he could be on his way to the Owls’ fellow League One big boys Derby County, relegated from the Championship last season.