Veteran defender Richard Wood, a Sheffield Wednesday academy graduate who played 189 times for the Owls between 2003 and 2010, has taken on the position of caretaker manager after the departure of Paul Warne to Derby County.

Despite speculation linking a number of names with the job, it is Wood that will take charge of the Millers’ clash with Wigan Athletic this weekend.

File photo dated 03-09-2022 of Rotherham club captain Richard Wood, who is set to to take charge of the Championship clash with Wigan. Issue date: Friday September 30, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Rotherham. Photo credit should read Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

But is he keen on the role itself?

“I knew this question was coming,” he smiled in conversation with BBC Sheffield. “My answer is that I do have aspirations to do it [go into management], that’s something that I’ve been looking at anyway and I’ve been doing my coaching badges.

“But I’m just focused on Wigan. All I’ve been told is to take training this week and to focus on Wigan. That’s the end of it at the moment.

“I’m just open to everything. I’m enjoying what we’re doing at the moment, what the club have asked me to do and that’s just Wigan tomorrow. That’s all I’ve been told so far and that’s what I’ll do.