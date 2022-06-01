The 56-year-old Portuguese, who was Owls manager between 2015 and 2017, led the club to back-to-back play-off campaigns before making the switch to Swansea City shortly after his Wednesday departure.

Carvalhal seemed to be a man in demand and had been linked to jobs at Reading, Blackburn and Burnley amid admissions he was courting a return to English football.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has signed for Al Wahda in the UAE.

But he has since been unveiled as the manager of UAE side Al Wahda, with his signing confirmed on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

“Al Wahda Football Club has contracted Portuguese coach Carlos Carvalhal to lead the first team as of June 2022,” a statement read.

“The club’s management wishes success to the able coach and his staff and to fulfill the aspirations of the club’s leadership, management and fans.”

Alongside those jobs in England, Carvalhal had been touted for major roles in Brazil at giants such as Atletico Miniero and Vasco da Gama in recent months.

Al Wahda finished third in the UAE Pro League last season and Carvalhal follows in the footsteps of some big-name managers to have managed the Abu Dhabi outfit including Tite, Javier Aguirre and Henk ten Cate.

His current squad includes former Leicester City and former Portugal international midfielder Adrien Silva.