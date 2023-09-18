Neil Warnock is set to leave Huddersfield Town after their home fixture with Stoke City on Wednesday night

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is the joint favourite alongside ex-Luton Town head coach Nathan Jones to be appointed as the next manager of Huddersfield Town ahead of Neil Warnock’s planned departure on Wednesday night.

The Terriers announced on Monday Warnock would leave the club after just seven games into the Championship season, with the midweek fixture at home to Stoke City set to be his last in charge in West Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Sheffield United boss helped the club avoid relegation last term following a strong finish and was then appointed on a one-year deal despite initial plans to leave in May. Now the club have moved to part ways with Warnock with an eye on securing a long-term appointment.

Explaining their decision to part ways with Warnock, Huddersfield chief executive Jake Edwards said: “I must start this statement by, on behalf of everyone at the football club, expressing my huge gratitude to Neil and his assistant, Ronnie Jepson, for the incredible job they have done at the club over the last six months.

“Keeping this club in the Championship, given the position the team was in when they arrived in February, was nothing short of amazing, and built upon their already lasting legacies at this club as a management team and, in Ronnie’s case, as a player too. They are both, undeniably, Huddersfield Town legends, and have cemented their positions in this club’s history.

“Our owner, Kevin Nagle, and I were so grateful when Neil and Ronnie agreed to stay at the club for the new season. All parties were clear that this was not a long-term appointment, but that it gave us important stability on the football side whilst the change of ownership was completed, and the new regime established itself at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this point, we now feel we are ready to make a longer-term managerial appointment. I’ve had detailed discussions with Neil and, alongside Ronnie, Carl Serrant and Ian Bennett, he’s agreed to step aside to allow us to do this.

“Again, I cannot thank Neil and Ronnie enough for everything they have done for this club. I know they want to leave on a high with a result against Stoke City in midweek, and I’m sure they will get the send-off they deserve from the players and supporters.”

Huddersfield’s decision indicates they already have their next appointment lined up, with the bookmakers tipping Moore and Jones to be among the contenders. Moore left the Owls after their promotion with Wednesday still awaiting their first win of the Championship season.

Reports on Saturday claimed Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom was at risk of the sack and the bookmakers have made him third favourite to make the switch to Huddersfield if he is relieved of his duties by the Blades. However, Blades chief executive Stephen Bettis gave boss Heckingbottom the board’s unequivocal support earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Wilder, who was tipped to return to Bramall Lane, is 10/1 to takeover in West Yorkshire. Odds via King Casino Bonus.

Next Huddersfield manager

Darren Moore, Nathan Jones 7/2

Paul Heckingbottom 11/2

Leam Richardson 6/1

Paul Ince 9/1

Chris Wilder 10/1

Craig Bellemy, Slavisa Jokanovic 12/1

Wayne Rooney, Dean Holden, Anthony Barry 16/1

Dean Smith 18/1

Steve Bruce 20/1

Phil Neville 25/1

Frank Lampard 25/1