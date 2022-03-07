One-time Sheffield Wednesday trialist leaves Championship club after just eight games
A former Sheffield Wednesday trialist has left Championship outfit Bristol City after playing just eight games for the Robins.
Danny Simpson, who won a Premier League title at Leicester City, had been training with Wednesday this time last year before Darren Moore decided against signing the full back.
The 35-year-old went on to sign for Bristol City instead but has been used sparingly and it was announced by the club on Monday that Simpson’s contract had been terminated by mutual agreement.
Simpson played just eight times for Bristol City, with his last appearance coming in a 3-0 defeat at West Brom last October.
The 35-year-old made over 130 appearances for Leicester between 2014 and 2019, and has won promotion from the Championship on three occasions with Sunderland, Newcastle and QPR.
Owls boss Moore said last year after deciding against bringing in Simpson: “Danny came up on the radar, but after looking into it, he just wasn’t for us. I said before that sometimes you look at situations, and you think ‘is he for us or not’? And we decided as a football club that he wasn’t. That’s it really. He was on the radar, and that’s it.”