One-time Sheffield Wednesday trialist leaves Championship club after just eight games

Danny Simpson, who won a Premier League title at Leicester City, had been training with Wednesday this time last year before Darren Moore decided against signing the full back.

The 35-year-old went on to sign for Bristol City instead but has been used sparingly and it was announced by the club on Monday that Simpson’s contract had been terminated by mutual agreement.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Simpson, who has left Bristol City after his contract was ended by mutual agreement. Picture: Simon Galloway/PA Wire.

Simpson played just eight times for Bristol City, with his last appearance coming in a 3-0 defeat at West Brom last October.

The 35-year-old made over 130 appearances for Leicester between 2014 and 2019, and has won promotion from the Championship on three occasions with Sunderland, Newcastle and QPR.