But pulling on the same shirt all those years ago, Sheffield Wednesday pair Reece James and Ashley Fletcher were stationed at one of the great sporting institutions on the planet.

Manchester United’s academy has provided some of the best players of all-time down the years and many more great players who have operated in divisions below the Premier League.

A vast and impressive set-up at a club famed for their rearing of superstars offered both Owls players an education in the game that saw them play alongside future World Cup winners and England internationals. Both featured in first team training and played in preseason matches to some fanfare.

James made a senior appearance for the Red Devils in a League Cup defeat to MK Dons in August 2014, going on to play for some of the EFL’s biggest clubs, while Fletcher achieved success at England youth level and featured in the Premier League with West Ham and Watford.

Speaking in his first media engagement since sealing a season-long loan move from Watford, Fletcher looked back fondly on his time with James in the United second-string - Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford were among their other teammates - and intimated that their shared upbringing at Old Trafford instilled certain values they have taken with them into their career and to Middlewood Road.

“He’s a great guy and a great player as well by the way, great left foot. I’m looking forward to linking up with him, definitely, it’s been a long time,” he told The Star.

“We’ll provide that kind of United-esque badge that travels around with players who have been in that academy, the professionalism and stuff like that.

“He’s two years older than me but we played in the reserves together. You look at the players that have gone on to represent Man United but also that have gone on to play in the Football League as well, you’re always likely to bump into one or two.”

The move to South Yorkshire also reunites Fletcher with his former manager Xisco, with whom he says he struck up an excellent working relationship in a short time together at Watford. The 27-year-old, honest in his appraisal of the forthcoming season being the most important of his career yet after years of instability, feels the Spaniard could be the man to get the best out of him.

And James is not the only former teammate Fletcher will work with at S6.

“It’s brilliant,” he said on the feel of the changing room he first walked into this week. “I know a few of the lads, Marvin Johnson I played with at Middlesbrough as well and playing in the Championship, you always come across guys like Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Lee Gregory, Michael Smith.

“It’s a really experienced dressing room with a lot of quality as well. I wouldn’t have come here if I didn’t think we could definitely get something good together this year.