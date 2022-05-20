The young winger spent only a few months at S6 having been released by his beloved Aston Villa the summer and failed to spark his potential after a January free transfer.

It seems a long time ago now, but Green started in each of Wednesday’s three opening fixtures of the season and spoke of kicking on in his attempt to offer impetus on the Owls’ wing.

As it happened, he was out of the door by the end of August and on his way to ŠK Slovan Bratislava, a Slovakian side with ambitions of winning their domestic league title.

A former loanee with the likes of Portsmouth, Preston North End and Charlton Athletic, it was a left-field switch.

Speaking to The Sun earlier this week, Green said: “Coming and joining Bratislava was a daunting experience but no one else my age or English has experienced coming out here.

“I get messages of support on Instagram from Lyle Taylor and Conor Gallagher. A few have said that it is an inspiration, which is good.

“Every year I gain experience but this has been the most valuable to progress my career.

“I needed this to kickstart everything back up again and I am more confident than I have ever been.”

Green collected only 15 appearances for Wednesday before he made the European switch, which has afforded him a taste of European football, where he has excelled while racking up 14 goals in his 41 appearances.

The 23-year-old, he says, is a man reborn.

“My career went through a few years of stop, start with injuries and Covid so I needed to go away, reset and build myself back up,” he said.

“I thought Slovan would be the best place for me to play week in, week out, which I needed at this critical point in my career.

“There is less pressure here, nobody knows you so you are making your name again. Thankfully, it is working out.